Senate: anti-social media bill obnoxious, dictatorial, says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday described as obnoxious and dictatorial the anti-social media bill, urging Nigerians to reject it.

This was the party’s position sequel to the decision by the Senate to hold a public hearing on the bill in Abuja.

Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP National Publicity Secretary who made the opposition party’s position known on Monday, said the bill is being pushed by anti-democratic individuals in the Buhari Presidency, who seek to gag Nigerians.

Also, he stated that the anti democrats wants to suspend the constitutional provision of free speech and foist a dictatorial system on the country.

“The PDP said it is time for Nigerians to eschew all political, sectional and religious differences and stand in unity against a bill that is clearly designed to suppress and silence the people, emasculate institutions of democracy, particularly the media, take away the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of speech of citizens and turn them into conquered people without a voice, in their own country.

“It is clear that this bill is part of the anti-democratic moves to further emasculate the 1999 Constitution (as amended) ostensibly as a prelude to foisting a full totalitarianism in our country, where citizens will no longer have the right to freely hold or support opinions.

“It is obvious that the reason for this bill is to suppress democratic rights and prevent Nigerians, the media, civil society groups, pro-democracy organizations, the opposition and dissenting voices from freely criticizing the atrocities, abuses, incompetence, corruption, security compromises, nepotism and general misrule that have pervaded the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration,” he stated.

According to Ologbndiyan, the frenzy to pass the bill has further exposed the intolerance of the Buhari-led administration, as well as the desperation to cover its atrocities for which it is mortally afraid of public criticisms.

He however, said the PDP is worried that “the Senate listed the unconstitutional and anti-people bill for second reading procedures even when Nigerians across board had reached a consensus in rejecting the bill, given its underlying fascist intendments.”

“The party holds that our nation already has appropriate laws guiding the boundaries of free speech and opinion, which the authorities can enforce within the ambits of constitutional provisions, in the case of any violation.

“Our party insists that Nigeria is a democratic state governed by the provisions of our Constitution. Our citizens will therefore not allow any attempt by anybody to foist fascist laws tailored to suppress their rights and freedom as a people.

“The PDP therefore urged the leadership of the National Assembly to resist all pressure from enemies of our democracy to pass this unconstitutional and anti-people bill,” Ologbondiyan said.