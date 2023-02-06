Security, technology will drive my foreign policy – Kwankwaso

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has taken his search for economic prosperity in the West African sub-region to the Republic of Niger.

He told his hosts and the Nigerian community that he would make the nation’s foreign policy centre on security, governance, technology transfer and economic diplomacy.

A statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by the Spokesperson of the Kwankwaso/NNPP Presidential Campaign Council, Ladipo Johnson, said the political pilgrimage was in continuation of his consultations, especially his Afro-centred foreign policy initiatives if given the mandate by Nigerians.

Read also: Peter Obi eyes debt restructuring, possible cancellation

Kwankwaso also paid a courtesy visit to the President of Niger Republic, Mohamed Bazoum, where he interacted with some members of the Nigerian community.

He also visited the immediate-past President of the Niger Republic, Mahamadou Issoufou.

Among those in Kwankwaso’s entourage were fiery critics of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), Buba Galadima; Kano State governorship candidate of NNPP, Abba Yusuf and Ladipo Johnson.

With the elections fast approaching, Kwankwaso has continued to emphasize that his in-coming NNPP administration shall make Nigeria’s foreign policy centred on security, governance, technology transfer, and economic diplomacy,” the statement said