Salvador’s bloc holds parallel congress, as Lagos APC crisis deepens

The Conscience Forum, a faction of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to Moshood Salvador, released a list of state officials elected at its parallel state congress over the weekend.

The emergence of the new bloc was a clear indication that the crisis rocking APC in the state had escalated after three other chairmen had emerged from separate factions over the weekend.

Reports say that the Salvador-led bloc had its separate congress amidst the heavy presence of policemen at the Irewole Event Centre, Lagos on Saturday.

At the congress, Mustapha Dabiri from Ikorodu emerged as the state party chairman of the party with 36 other elected state officials.

According to the list of elected state officers sighted by the BusinessDay, Akeem Fagbemi (Mushin) was elected deputy chairman while Olujimi Shobayo from Amuwo-Odofin emerged secretary.

Other elected officers of the forum are Olukogbon Stephen Babatunde (Ikeja), Assistant Secretary; Adesegun Samson, Vice Chairman (East); Kunle Okunola (Ikeja), vice-Chairman (West); Adebowale Adeshakin (Surulere), vice-Chairman Central; Ibijoke Tijani Fadugba (Ifako Ijaiye), legal adviser; Tunde Adelekan Ajibade, Assistant Legal adviser and Modupe Awe (Alimosho), Treasurer.

Speaking in an interview with BusinessDay Monday, on why the parallel congress was held by his group, Salvador, said his group was denied entry into the venue of the main congress at the Onikan stadium, adding that several of his loyalists were beaten and injured by the members of the other camp.

He advised party leaders not to take anything for granted, stressing that party leadership should reconcile aggrieved groups across the state because the results of future elections could be damaging for APC.

“Our members who went to attend the congress in Onikan stadium were beaten, several of the sustained injuries we had no choice,” Salvador said.

Presently, the emergence of Dabiri from the Salavdor’s bloc means that four chairmen of the APC exit in Lagos State.

On Saturday the main faction of the party in the state loyal to the national leader of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, through consensus arrangement produced Cornelius Ojelabi as Lagos State chairman.

Also, a separate bloc of the party in the state, Lagos4Lagos movement, after their parallel state congress, produced Sunday Ajayi.

Another faction of the party in Lagos, which is a group loyal to the immediate Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode under the aegis of Akinwunmi Ambode Campaign Organisation (AMCO), held another parallel state congress on Saturday in which Beatrice Omotayo Tugbobo emerged as the state chairman of the party.