Sacked APC NWC: Oshiomhole’s loyalists shift base, drum support for Buni

Members of the dissolved National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), loyal to the then National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole are apparently shifting base to the new leadership of the party.

In their reaction to their dissolution by the APC National Executive Committee (NEC), 18 of the Oshiomhole led NWC described the decision as illegal, insisting that they were consulting stakeholders and lawyers on the next line of action.

However, some of the members have backed out of their collective resolutions and are calling for support for the Governor Mai-Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee.

Lanre Issa-onilu, the immediate the past National Publicity Secretary of APC,

declare support for the actions taken by President Muhammadu Buhari to dissolve the NWC he was part of.

Issa-onilu in a statement called on every APC member to rally round the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee led Buni who he described as an experienced party administrator and other eminent members of that Committee.

“Ours must be a party that is strong and truly progressive; one that can provide our government the support it requires to deliver more dividends of democracy. We all have the obligation to subordinate our individual interests to the collective interests of our government and country”, he said.

Also, Sadiq Abubakar, immediate-past National Youth Leader called on the youth, his colleagues of the dissolved NWC as well as other party members, to accept the decision of NEC and support the Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee headed Buni, the Governor of Yobe State.

Abubakar said, having been a two-time National Secretary of the APC, Governor Buni knows the intricacies of running a ruling party, the nuances of the varied interests in the party and having served under two National Chairmen, represents a bridge between the distant past, the recent past as well as the present.

“If our party must move forward, we must support the fatherly admonition by President Muhammadu Buhari to the effect that all those who instituted various lawsuits against the party and its leadership drop same forthwith. For, if we tear the party apart, we would have played into the hands of the opposition whose sole agenda is to “capture” power at the centre and again return the country to the years of the locusts.

“It is neither in our interest nor in the interest of electoral democracy to seek to destroy our party and the legacies of Mr. President by instituting lawsuits in the aftermath of a troubleshooting NEC meeting which outcome turned out a win-win for all sides.

“Now is the time to reposition the party by supporting the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Committee to conduct a National Convention that would throw up a new leadership reflective of all stakeholders in the party”, he said.

Similarly, Emma Ibediro, immediate Past National Organizing Secretary welcomed the Caretaker Committee headed by Buni who he said comes with a wealth of experience having served as a past National Secretary.

“I also congratulate his team and wish them well in the onerous task of positioning the party to remain the most formidable political vehicle in the Country.

“I thank the leadership of the Party in Imo State and indeed the entire South East for the confidence reposed in me throughout my tenure as National Organizing Secretary.

“To my former colleagues in the dissolved NWC, I congratulate them on the several victories they recorded while in office and wish them well in their future endeavours. The task of keeping our Party strong must never be compromised”, Ibediro added.