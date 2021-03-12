Saboteurs frustrating PDP’s effort to win Lagos – Bode George

A former deputy national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Olabode George, has said that the party had consistently failed to win election in Lagos State because some disgruntled members were working against the collective success of the party.

Speaking on Thursday evening when he received the South-West zonal chairmanship aspirant of the PDP, Taofeek Arapaja, in his residence, George accused some Lagos PDP members of being impostors working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and sabotaging efforts of the party to win elections in the state.

He noted that the PDP would not win any election in the state until saboteurs in the party stop their manipulation or are removed from the party.

He said some party members would claim to be working for the party but at the same time getting contracts from the APC-led government and working against the interest of the PDP in the state.

George said the party has learned its lessons from previous elections and vowed that it would not repeat the same mistake in the 2023 election.

The former NPA boss noted that the party is ready to weed saboteurs and those destabilising it, stressing that the party was working assiduously to capture Lagos State in the coming years.

Responding, Arapaja said if elected, one of his missions would be to deliver Lagos for PDP in the 2023 election, which he said was possible with sacrifices from all members of the party.