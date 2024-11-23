Rivers State govt to receive federal allocations amid court cases – FG

Rivers State will receive federal allocations despite recent controversies surrounding its financial entitlements.

Bawa Mokwa, director of press and public relations at the Office of the Accountant -General of the Federation (OAGF), told The Punch that the office will obey court order.

“Since there is a notice of appeal, the notice of appeal has overridden the earlier court judgment. So far, it is a court order that we will obey. If there is a notice of appeal, Rivers will be paid.”

Recall that a Federal High Court has, on October 30, 2024, directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to withhold further monthly allocations to Rivers State.

Joy Abdulmalik, the court judge, also ruled that Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s presentation of the 2024 budget to a four-member House of Assembly was unconstitutional.

However, the Rivers State Government has appealed the judgment.

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Thursday, nullified the judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja, delivered by Justice Peter Lifu, which barred the Independent National Electoral Commission from releasing voters register to the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission for the conduct of the state local government polls.

