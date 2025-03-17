The long-awaited war has exploded as the Rivers State House of Assembly (RSHA) members have tabled a notice of impeachment to embattled governor, Sim Fubara, and his deputy, Ngozi Nma Ordu, for debate.

The letter which was dated Friday, March 14, 2024, was tabled on Monday morning, March 17, 2025, to the speaker for debate. The letter signed by the lawmakers titled; “Notice of Allegations of Gross Misconduct Brought Pursuant to Section 188 of the Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) 1999.”

The letter accused the governor of gross misconduct in the performance of the functions of the office the governor. A separate letter was tabled for debate to be sent to the deputy governor.

The number one accusation is that of spending of public funds contrary to sections 120, 121 and 122 of the constitution.

Read also: Rivers State Assembly accuses Governor Fubara of ignoring Supreme Court ruling

The notices would be served the governor as soon as the House debates and adopts them.

It is not clear if the notice would be served successfully on the governor because of the break in communication between the executive and the legislative arms of government.

The date of the letters indicates that the decision had since been taken.

Should the governor and his deputy be successfully impeached, Amaewhule, the speaker, would by law be sworn in as next governor. That would complete the routing of the governor and return of power and structure to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, who has since vowed to uproot Fubara.

Share