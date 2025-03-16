The Rivers State House of Assembly has accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara of failing to implement the Supreme Court’s judgment requiring him to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill to lawmakers.

Speaking in Port Harcourt on Sunday, Dr Enemi George, Chairman of the House Committee on Information, challenged the governor to produce evidence of a letter he allegedly sent to the Assembly regarding the budget presentation.

“We want to state categorically that there is no such letter before the House of Assembly nor any of its staff,” George said. “We challenge the governor and his aides to produce an acknowledgement copy of such a letter or any evidence that such a letter was sent or received.”

The Martin Amaewhule-led House, which remains loyal to former governor and current Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike, claims the governor is attempting to turn public opinion against the lawmakers rather than following proper procedures.

According to George, Assembly staff who attempted to deliver communications to Government House were turned away, forcing them to use courier services that still received no response.

“The governor instructed all ministries, agencies and departments of government not to receive any correspondence from the Rivers State House of Assembly nor communicate with us in any manner,” George stated.

The Assembly spokesperson emphasized that the ongoing political crisis has severely impacted lawmakers, who claim their chamber was burned down, the Assembly complex demolished, and their allowances withheld for approximately 18 months.

Despite these hardships, George said the Assembly is concerned about the impact on essential state services, including pensions, teacher salaries, healthcare facilities, and public schools.

“The governor is toying with the lives and livelihoods of Rivers people,” George said. “Let us please all call on him to do the right thing in the interest of our dear state and its people.”

