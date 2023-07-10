Rhodes Vivour reacts to Sanwo-Olu’s reopening of Apongbon bridge

Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour the Labour Party’s (LP) gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State for the 2023 general election has criticised Babajide Sanwo-Olu Lagos State Governor over his comment that the Apongbo bridge was only shut for six months prior to reopening on Saturday.

The Apongbo Bridge was razed by fire on March 23, 2022. Lagosians used alternative routes during the closure and there was wide criticism of the Lagos government over the delay in reopening of the bridge.

The bridge was reopened over the weekend.

Read also: How professionals can provide leadership for real estate sector growth

However, reacting to Sanwo-Olu’s comment during the reopening ceremony in a tweet on Monday, Rhodes Vivour berated the Lagos State government for allowing the repair work to last such a long time.

He said the Lagosians were subjected to unbearable traffic for more than 15 months that the repair work lasted.

“Not surprised that Mr Sanwo-Olu thinks the bridge has only been shut for less than 6 months when in fact Lagosians have had to deal with sometimes unbearable traffic for 15 months. The alternative via Ijora is worse than a death trap”, Rhodes Vivour said on his Twitter handle.