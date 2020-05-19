Reps to review legislative agenda, adjourn plenary to June 2

The House of Representatives has indicated interest to review the legislative agenda of the 9th House to accommodate current realities.

Speaker of the House Femi Gbajabiamila who announced this Tuesday at plenary said this became imperative considering the prevailing realities of the time which the former agenda did not foresee.

According to the Speaker, the review would take into cognizance the health and socioeconomic effects of infectious diseases such as the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic.

“In the light of that, the membership of an Ad-Hoc committee to be chaired by Rep. Julius Ihonvbere was announced to review the legislative agenda of the 9th House of Representatives,” Gbajabiamila said.

Meanwhile the House has adjourned plenary till Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 by 11:00 am, following a motion moved by the Deputy Leader of the House, Peter Akpatason and seconded by the Chief Whip, Mohammed Monguno.

Though no reason was adduced for the adjornment, it can not be unconnected with this year’s Eid el fitri ceremony coming up this weekend.