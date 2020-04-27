Reps resume plenary Tuesday after one-month adjournment

After one month of adjournment in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the House of Representatives is to resume plenary on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, it announced Sunday.

A notice to its members signed by Patrick Giwa, clerk to the House of Representatives and posted on its official Twitter handle reads: “This is to inform all members of the House of Representatives that the House will now resume plenary session on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 10:00 am”.

The notice stated that the Covid-19 guidelines approved by the Federal Government and the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and additional guidelines developed by the House will be sent to members pigeon hole for collection on resumption.

The House advised its staff and members’ aides to work from home and would be notified when needed in the office for any special assignment.

The House of Representatives had on the 24th of March adjourned plenary for an initial period of two weeks but extended it following the lock down of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun States by President Muhammadu Buhari to control the spread of the dreaded Covid-19.

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila in his remarks at that particular sitting said, the action was to adhere to social distancing and isolation guidelines to prevent the spread of the killer disease.

“The House of Representatives has now adjourned for fourteen days in the first instance. This is not a holiday, it is an act of necessity in furtherance of the social distancing and isolation guidelines that have proven to be effective in preventing secondary transmission of the Covid – 19 disease.

“The leadership of the House will continue to observe developments and respond as the circumstances demand. If it becomes necessary, we may reconvene to act on emergency legislation and possible amendment of the Appropriation Act, 2020”, Gbajabiamila had said.