Relationships from 30 years ago helped Tinubu become president – Gbajabiamila

Femi Gbajabiamila, chief of staff to the president and former House of Representatives Speaker, highlighted President Bola Tinubu’s political ascent, attributing it to the relationships cultivated during his senatorial tenure in 1992.

Gbajabiamila made these remarks at a reception and award presentation organised by the Forum of APC Former Members of the House of Representatives, recognising members including Niger State Governor, Umar Bago, and Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh.

Expressing gratitude for the honour, Gbajabiamila underscored the significance of maintaining ties with former colleagues, emphasising Tinubu’s strength in building connections during his senatorial tenure.

He said, “I will tell you one thing today, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; he may not know it, but I have been around him for a long time. One of his greatest strengths and what catapulted him to where he is today was his former colleagues when he was a senator. So this is a constituency we must hold dear. We just shouldn’t burn bridges when we leave.”

The former speaker donated N50 million to the forum, acknowledging the significance of recognition from peers.

Bago appreciated the trust shown by the gathering, pledging to channel the acknowledgement towards improved performance.

Enoh expressed appreciation for the award and committed to the forum’s objectives.

Senator Osita Izunaso urged the APC administration to include former party lawmakers in the governance process and advocated for representation in party panels.

The forum’s chairman, Ibrahim Zailani, thanked the chief of staff for attending the event.