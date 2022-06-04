RECALP annual summit reveals speakers for 8th edition

The organisers of the annual summit that emphasises the importance of Relationship, Entrepreneurship, Career, leadership, and politics (RECALP) in youth empowerment have announced the speakers for the 8th edition in Lagos.

The event, organized by the Young Adults and Youth Affairs of the RCCG Lagos Province 19, is reputed to be one of the big convergence of youths in Nigeria mainly Generation Z and millennial.

According to the Femi Aminu, the host, this year’s edition is a greater convergence of youths who will be nurtured and guided to greater achievements.

The Summit is a platform to equip the new generation of leaders and stimulate attendees, mostly young people to align with plausible steps to attain their life goals on issues of relationship, entrepreneurship, career, leadership, and politics, as well as empower emerging entrepreneurs.

Speakers expected include Ituah Ighodalo; senior pastor and founder of the Trinity House, Lagos, Ndubuisi Ekekwe; the Founder of African Institution of Technology and Lead Faculty for Tekedia Institute, Olusegun Adeniyi, the Chairman of the Editorial Board of THISDAY Newspapers, Gloria Bamiloye, Co-founder and Co-president of The Mount Zion Faith Ministries International, Nigeria.

The keynote speaker for this edition is Charles Kpandei, Head of the Blessed family and Pastor in charge of Region 11.

Commenting on the programme, Bisi Olowoyo, the Pastor in charge of Lagos province 19, said over the years, RECALP Summit has recorded tremendous progress and growth in geometric proportions. And we believe God that the 8th Edition will be another time full with insights and testimonies.

Olowoyo said that as part of the strategy to deepen the reach of the event, RECALP 2022 would be telecast live online and on DoveTV. The programme will also be streamed live on the onlinetv Kairos WebTV.

RECALP Summit commenced in 2015 as an annual youth programme. The 2022 edition offers great opportunity through empowerment, networking and exhibition for emerging and aspiring entrepreneurs, an improvement and deeper inclusion as this is the 8th edition.

RECALP 2022 Summit is set to hold on June 13, 2022 at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Lagos Province 19 auditorium in Ogudu, Lagos.

Attendance at the five-hour summit remains free, and registration can be made on http://www.recalp.org/register