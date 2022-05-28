Entrepreneurship: Youths told how not to miss opportunities

Youths have been admonished to remain focused so they could strike at the right opportunities when they come in a flash.

A motivational speaker and youth turn-around expert, Chinyeaka Aogo, dropped this key on Sunday at the pulpit.

This is because a lot of young people tend to suffer from distractions that make them miss golden opportunities to get ahead.

Aogo spoke at the Redemption Hall Model Parish of the RCCG in Elelenwo, Port Harcourt.

The women leader and youth motivation expert said all a youth or a true Christian needs to strike fortune is favour, which she said often comes from God through man to a ready beneficiary.

She declared that God compensates His true worshippers with unmerited favours which are actually an act of grace.

Giving steps to attract help and divine favour, the expert mentioned the most important point as; “Hate what God hates.”

She said that God hates sin and that those who hate sin will easily be attracted to heavenly forces and would easily witness breakthroughs.

Harping on missed opportunities and near-success syndrome, the expert who works in one of the fast-rising indigenous oil companies in Port Harcourt said most times, youths suffer God’s missed calls.

She said this happens when people are unprepared for sudden opportunity or when they do not answer their divine calls. Success would elude such people in life.

She went spiritual saying when people are in trouble or when they want something desperately, they may call upon God and remind Him of certain things they did for God as acts of kindness to humanity or missionary tasks embarked upon in the name of God. “So, what will you remind God of in your hour of anxiety?’ she thundered at the anxious congregation.

Chinyeaka Aogo gave examples of moments in her personal life and that of her husband, Tosin Aogo, when things have turned around for them just by stroke of grace and favour from God.

She thanked the Area Pastor, Lara Joseph, for bringing up true worshipers in the Area and for giving youths and women a chance to prosper.