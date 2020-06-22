Protesters storm APC secretariat demand sack of NWC

Scores of angry protesters stormed the national secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Monday, demanding the immediate sack of the entire national working committee (NWC) of the party due to the lingering crisis rocking the party.

Led by Okpokwu Ogenyi, the annoyed demonstrators lamented that the fortunes of the ruling party have dwindled since the present members of the NWC assumed office.

The demonstrations came at about the same time President Muhammadu Buhari was holding a closed-door meeting with governors elected on the APC platform.

It is also coming after the APC had sworn in

Worgu Boms as the party’s new deputy national secretary.

With the development, Boms, a former attorney-general of Rivers State, has replaced Victor Giadom as the party’s deputy national scribe.

Boms was sworn in at the APC national secretariat on Monday, in Abuja.

The internal crisis in the APC has escalated in recent times after the disqualification of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki from the party’s gubernatorial primary election.

Obaseki subsequently defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Presently, the party is factionalised into two camps with each camp led by Abiola Ajimobi and Victor Giadam both laying claim to the party’s chairmanship position after an Abuja division of the Court of Appeal last week affirmed the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole, the party’s national chairman by his Ward.

In an unanimous judgment, a three-man panel of justices of the appellate Court held that the appeal that Oshiomhole lodged to challenge his suspension lacked merit.