Presidency: Emefiele files lawsuit, seeks constitutional interpretation

Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has approached the Federal High court in Abuja to seek a constitutional interpretation of his non-resignation while pursuing his political ambition.

The CBN Governor has been a subject of public criticism in recent days after a coalition purchased the N100 million expression of interest and nomination forms of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for him.

But on Saturday, Emefiele, on his Twitter handle thanked those who bought the forms for him, saying he was undecided and would buy the forms with his money if he decides to contest.

The suit was filed on Monday at the Abuja division of the Federal High Court by Mike Ozekhome who is his counsel.

Joined in the suit are the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

Emefiele is seeking the Court’s interpretation as to whether by the provisions of section 84 (3) of the Electoral Act, 2022, a political party can by its constitution impose any nomination qualification criteria measures condition on aspirants or candidates including him which is in centrally the constitutional provision.

He also is seeking the Court to clarify whether he can be compelled to resign his position as Governor of the CBN earlier than 30 days to the political party primary, in line with the provision 84 (3) of the Electoral Act, which is against section 137 (1) of the constitution of Nigeria as amended, which require a public officer to resign, withdraw, retire at least 30 days from the date of the presidential election.