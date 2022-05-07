Emefiele: I’m yet to decide whether to contest for 2023 presidential seat

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele has said he is yet to decide whether or not to vie for the presidential seat in the upcoming 2023 elections, and will buy his nomination forms himself if he decides to.

His comment through his official Twitter handle @GodwinIEmefiele Saturday morning came almost 24 hours after his support groups bought nomination forms on his behalf to run for the highly exalted office under the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

In a 4-page tweet, Emefiele stated: “I am humbled by the growing interest of those asking that I run for the Office of President in the 2023 general elections: I have not come to that decision.

“I note and salute the sacrifices of those farmers and patriots going as far as raising personal funds and offering me Presidential Nomination Forms: I thank them most profusely.

“However, Should I answer their calls and decide to seek presidential nomination, I will use my own hard earned savings from over 35 years of banking leadership to buy my own Nomination Forms, without proxies in an open and transparent manner in full compliance with the laws and Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“And should I not run for elected office, I will continue to serve and sacrifice for the good people of Nigeria under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This is a serious decision that requires God’s Divine intervention: in the next few days The Almighty will so direct.”

The purchase of forms by Emefiele’s support group on Friday has generated a lot of interests and reactions both inside and outside the media space with many people, including the Governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu who in an official statement asked him to resign his position as the central bank governor and pursue his presidential ambition.