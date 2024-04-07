Plateau Governor appoints legal practitioner as SA media

The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang has appointed a legal practitioner, Francis Zitas as Special Assistant on media.

Zitas is a former freelance journalist with a Lagos-based, The Mailnews Newspaper, and a former House of Assembly aspirant under Lantang North Central Constituency.

He is presently a practising lawyer under the Law firm of Orifumishe & Partners.

The legal practitioner has expressed gratitude to Governor Mutfwang for finding him worthy to be appointed as his special assistant on media.

He said he is very grateful for the consideration and honour bestowed on him by the governor for the appointment as no position is too small for one to show his capacity for what he can do in any position.

According to Zitas, “The Governor is a talk and do governor. He is delivering on the promises made to the people of Plateau state during his campaign.

“His foresight is excellent and his thinking are futuristic. We thank God for giving Plateau state such a wonderful person as the governor.

“Speaking for myself I will be a media assistant who will toe the line of my principal. The governor is action packed and talk and do governor, touching lives in different ways in Plateau State.

“The governor came into office on the altar of rebuilding, restoring and repositioning Plateau State, and he went further to say that the time is now to make Plateau work again and by the time he will be one year in office on May 29 there will be a lot of things which are visible for everybody to see.

“He has engaged in massive roads constructions and where I live, he has constructed roads there and inside of Jos metropolis he has constructed roads there and he has given his full attention to security and partner with security agencies in Nigeria and has facilitated so many of their requirements to aid them in ensuring security of lives and property.

“This is one of the cardinal points of his administration to ensure that there is peace and security in the state by translating into peaceful coexistence.

“He has brought about excellent policies like sharing of fertilizers to farmers free of charge and also giving out of fertilizer at a very subsides rate.

“He has also formed a committee to look into internal displaced persons (IDPs) scattered all over the place in the State. He has gone further in fostering cordial relationship between the two major religions in the State; Christians and the Muslims on the Plateau.

“Governor Mutfwang is doing excellently well in all the local government areas of the State and even the workers are not left out because no civil servant is owed salary since he came into office.

“And in other areas of the state economy he appointed a very eloquent and vibrant man who has knowledge and experience in legislative work and former tax guru, Hon. Pirfa Tyem who has worked with the Federal Inland Service as senior special adviser on revenue mobilisation to enhance the revenue collection of the state.

“And I believe that in the years to come during his tenure the Governor will do more for the state because he has open gates of opportunities for the people of the State in less than one year in office.”

Also, the plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has officially commissioned a Rapid Response Firefighting Vehicle generously donated by the Federal Fire Service. This donation aims to bolster the state’s firefighting capabilities and address the challenges posed by fire incidents.

Governor Mutfwang, who performed the ceremony at Government House Rayfield, Jos, expressed gratitude to the Director General of the Federal Fire Service for the invaluable contribution. He reiterated his commitment to providing continuous support to enhance the effectiveness of firefighting operations within the state.

Acknowledging the significance of this gesture, Governor Mutfwang emphasised the alignment of the Federal Fire Service’s support with his administration’s vision to elevate the state’s firefighting services to national standards of excellence.

“This generous donation serves as a catalyst for our comprehensive review of firefighting mechanisms across the state. We are steadfast in our resolve to elevate and sustain the standards of our firefighting department through increased funding, advanced training, and modern equipment,” he affirmed.

Acting Controller of the Federal Fire Service in the state, Tanfa Bonkat, said Plateau State is among the fifteen states nationwide selected to receive this state-of-the-art firefighting vehicle. He outlined the vehicle’s capabilities, which boasts of modern features including a 500-liter water tank and a ten-liter tank for chemicals.

Bonkat underscored the vehicle’s adaptability to diverse terrains and announced plans for its strategic deployment in high-risk areas prone to fire outbreaks.