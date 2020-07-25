PGF condoles Kwara Governor over father’s death

The Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), an umbrella body of Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condoled with the Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahaman Abdulrasaq, over the death of his father, Abdulganiyu Folorunsho.

The death of Folorunsho, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) was announced in the early hours of Saturday.

Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu, PGF Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State in a condolence message said members of the forum received the news of the death of their Kwara State’s counterpart with heavy hearts but gratitude to Allah (SWT) for a life well blessed.

Atiku-Bagudu Folorunsho’s demise is a loss to the Nigerian Progressive Community and indeed the entire nation.

“We, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), commiserate with our brother, H. E. Governor Abdulrahaman Abdulrasaq, people and government of Kwara State and the nation on this sad loss and pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved father and statesman, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrasaq, Mutawalin Ilorin and Tafidan Zazzau.

“We pray to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss. May Allah reward all the good work of our dear father, forgive his limitations, and bless what he left behind. Amin Rest in peace Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrasaq,” he added.