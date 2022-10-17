Peter Obi visits Sheikh Gumi in Kaduna

Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and his running mate Datti Baba-Ahmed on Monday visited Sheikh Gumi in his official residence in Kaduna.

Peter Obi revealed via his official Twitter account that the group’s visit to the medical practitioner and Muslim cleric was a courtesy visit.

“Dr Datti Baba-Ahmed and I stopped by for a courtesy call on Sheikh Gumi at his official residence in Kaduna,” Obi tweeted.

— Peter Obi (@PeterObi) October 17, 2022

Meanwhile, on the same day, supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were attacked by suspected political thugs during a campaign rally which was confirmed by the party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

“I have just received emergency reports of attacks on @OfficialPDPNig supporters by thugs sponsored to scuttle the ongoing PDP campaign rally in Kaduna State. This is undemocratic and against the Peace Accord all parties signed up for just a few weeks ago,” Atiku tweeted.

“I urge President Muhammadu Buhari to call on all parties to call their supporters and members to order and to ensure that campaigns, just as with the elections themselves, are kept free, fair and safe”. -AA