Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, has visited afrobeat musician, Femi Kuti at his residence in Lagos State.

Obi’s visit comes days after the musician said he was “too angry” at his age to be obedient due to the challenges the country is facing.

On Wednesday, pictures of Obi’s visit to Femi surfaced online and Charles Oputa, known better as Charly Boy, was also present.