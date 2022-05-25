Peter Obi dumps PDP, set for Labour Party

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Peter Obi has resigned from the party and also announced his withdrawal from the Presidential race on the PDP platform.

BusinessDay gathered that Obi is joining the Labour Party (LP) to continue his presidential ambition.

His resignation was contained in letter dated May 24, 2022 and addressed to the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, titled “Resignation from peoples democratic party (PDP) and withdrawal from the presidential contest”

Obi stated that “ It has been a great honour to contribute to nation-building efforts through our party. Unfortunately, recent developments within our party make it practically impossible to continue participating and making such constructive contributions.

“Our national challenges are deep-seated and require that we each make profound sacrifices towards rescuing our country. My commitment to rescuing Nigeria remains firm, even if the route differs.

“ I am writing to intimate you of my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which was conveyed to the Chairman of Agulu Ward 2. Anaocha LGA.

He stated that the letter was sent “effective Friday 20 May, 2022. Consequently, am by this letter”

“ I am informing you of my withdrawal for the PDP presidential primaries.

He expressed his personal appreciation to the party Chairman, for his “ graciousness and leadership” even as he “ wish you well and best of luck in the service of country”.