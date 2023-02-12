Peter Obi, Datti Baba-Ahmed shut down Lagos

Commercial activities were put on hold in many parts of Lagos State as residents trooped out in large numbers to attend the campaign rally of Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed which was held at the Tafawa Balewa Square on Saturday.

Before the commencement of the rally at the TBS, the LP candidate had toured some parts of the state, including Alaba and Idumota to meet with his supporters and drum up support for his candidacy.

The former Anambra State governor was seen in a motorcade campaigning in Orile, amid cheers from supporters who had lined up major roads in the area, causing heavy traffic.

The large turnout at the presidential rally was massive despite attacks on several members of his supporters by suspected political thugs on their way to the TBS arena earlier in the day.

Videos and pictures uploaded online by Obi’s supporters show how thugs attacked them at the Jakande, Lekki area of the state and several other locations, while on their way to the venue of the rally.

One of the victims said the suspects dealt machete cuts on several persons, broke their vehicles’ glasses, snatched their phones and other items for allegedly wearing clothes bearing the LP logo.

Another video uploaded also on social media show several vehicles carrying supporters of the LP to the rally venue badly damaged, while several people sustained injuries.

Speaking at the presidential campaign rally, Obi said his administration would work hard to secure and unite the country, and that policies would be initiated to immediately pull Nigerians out of poverty and create jobs for the youth.

He pledged that unlike past leaders, he would keep to his campaign promises if elected, and would not promise anything he can’t fulfil. He stressed that there was no justification for the current state of the country considering its vast potential.

The LP presidential candidate further promised to create an enabling environment for agriculture to thrive across Nigeria, and introduce incentives to boost farming.

“We want the people of Nigeria to be part of this project, you have allowed people to tell you something but when they get to office they do something else.

“What they are doing is to produce poverty, insecurity, poverty and unemployment. My administration would secure and unite Nigeria. No more I am from East, South or North, but we would say; we are all from Nigeria,” Obi said.

Speaking earlier, his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed charged Nigerians to take back their country, by voting for LP candidates at all levels across the country.

He promised that Obi had the experience and solutions on how to reposition the country, urging Nigerians to vote for LP in the presidential poll.

Also speaking, Julius Abure the national chairman of the LP said the 2023 general election was the right time for Nigerians to take back their country, by voting credible leaders.

Abure charged Nigerians to vote for the LP candidate at all levels, stressing that the current crop of leaders had failed the country.

“The time has come for LP to take over Nigeria, this general election offers us that opportunity to vote credible leaders and we must not allow the opportunity to elope us.

“Vote out injustice, vote out nepotism, vote out poverty, and prove to the establishment that power belongs to the people,” Abure said.

Ayo Adebanjo, leader of pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, charged Nigerians to vote for Obi and his running mate in the February 25 presidential poll, because he was optimistic that they can reposition Nigeria.

Adebanjo said it was the turn of the South East to rule Nigeria, since other parts of the country and major ethnic groups have had the opportunity to rule.