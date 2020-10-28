PDP urges national rebirth, end to corruption, oppression

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians, particularly the leaders, to use this year’s Eid-el Maulud celebrations to inspire a national rebirth with actions that reassure the people and reinforce the stability, unity, and peaceful co-existence in our country.

The party also charged all people of faith across the country to use the occasion to pray for direction and God’s intervention to enable the nation to overcome its current social, economic, and security challenges.

The PDP stated these in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The statement said, “Indeed, Eid-el Maulud, the celebration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Mohammed, offers us as a nation, an invaluable opportunity to reposition our value system in pursuit of national unity, equity, and social justice; adherence to rule of law, respect for human rights, the welfare of the people, transparency, accountability, and prudence in governance while shunning all acts of corruption and oppression that provoke bitterness, restiveness, and division among the people.

“The PDP urges the Federal Government to use the occasion of Eid-el Maulud to promote discourse and policies that will restore unity and calm frayed nerves particularly at this trying time in the history of our nation.

“Our party believes in the sense of brotherliness among Nigerians and urge that such should be promoted and guided jealously so as to ensure the stability and prosperity of our nation.

“The PDP prays for our nation while wishing all Muslim faithful and indeed all Nigerians a glorious Eid-el Maulud celebration.”