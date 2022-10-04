PDP to embark on reforms to transform Kano’s ailing industrial sector – Wali

Sadiq Mohammed Wali, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), governorship in Kano State, says he intends leveraging on his robust private sector background to reinvent the ailing economy of the state.

The candidate disclosed that one of the key sectors which his administration would focus on if elected was the resetting of industrial activity, in which the state has a huge comparative advantage.

Wali made this disclosure Monday while unveiling his party’s electioneering plans for the state, to journalists at his residence in Kano.

Noting that as someone who rose to become the managing director of a manufacturing company in Kano, he will be deploying the experiences gathered in that capacity, as well as others, to implement the landmark development initiatives to justify the state’s position as a private sector-driven economy.

Wali, who was also a one-time secretary of the Kano chapter of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), observed that one of the reasons why the state is not making much progress presently economically was as a result of the inability of previous administrations to implement a well thought out strategic plan for the state.

Wali said: “Our topmost reason why we in PDP want to take over the reign of power in the state come next election was. because we desire to bring about positive change in the management of the affairs of our dear state, Kano.

“In the course of study we made about Kano, we noted that the state is confronted with many challenges, the biggest of the challenges is the lack of strategic planning and faulty implementation of programmes and policies.

” Many of the development concepts adopted in the state were not well designed to effectively tackle the identified challenges, which make it difficult for the implementation of sustainable economic development programmes and policies”, the candidate stated.

Wali, who is the immediate past Commissioner for water resources in the Ganduje Administration, also said that the privileged he had serving in that capacity, his first in the public sector, also provided him with the opportunity to deep working knowledge of problems facing the state.

“In the course of my two and half years of being Commissioner in Kano, I was able to observe that there is the need to implement a functional educational policy for the state, in order to break the bane of underdevelopment in the state.

“We intend to do this by moving away from the kind of education that only delivers the paper qualification to the one that provides skills and experience to tackle real-life challenge. And we have come to know that only proper vocational education can do this.

” My the grace of God, if I become the next governor, we are going to embark on massive mind orientation, reform the civil service, and provide the basic infrastructure that enables the economy to function

“We also intend addressing the issue of faulty budgeting system in public governance, and we are going to see to it that at every of the financial year, we are able to attain 75 percent of whatever, projections that the budget is designed to address”, he further stated.

In the same vein, Wali, who is the son of Aminu Wali, a one-time Nigeria ambassador to China, also promised to stimulate private investment to finance the PPP funding model which his administration would adopt if elected.

He also promised to implement economic policies that provide protection for local manufacturers, just as it was being done in China, in addition to cutting waste that currently characterised governance in the state.