PDP sweeps 15 LG chairmanship seats in Plateau

In a decisive victory, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has secured all 15 out of 17 local government chairmanship positions in the recent local government elections held on Wednesday, as announced by the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), on Thursday in Jos.

BusinessDay reports that as of the time of swearing in, the results of Pankshin and Lantang North local governments area were still being awaited.

Plangji Cishak, the chairman of PLASIEC, officially declared the PDP candidates as winners after confirming their compliance with all legal requirements.

The announcement came as a significant triumph for the party, further solidifying its influence in the state.

Immediately following the declaration, the victorious candidates were presented with their certificates of return, symbolising their new responsibilities.

The elections, conducted under heightened security measures, saw active participation from voters across the 17 local government areas of the state.

Cishak emphasised the integrity of the electoral process, stating that the commission adhered to all protocols to ensure free and fair elections.

Mutfwang swears in 15 LG chairmen, urges commitment to transparency

Few hours after receiving certificate of return, governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State officially swore in the 15 elected local government chairmen emphasising the importance of transparency and accountability in their new roles.

The event, held in Jos, marked a pivotal moment for local governance as these leaders take the helm of their respective councils.

During the swearing-in ceremony, Governor Mutfwang urged the newly elected chairmen to prioritise the needs of their communities and foster an environment of trust between the government and the public.

He stressed that their success would depend on their ability to engage with constituents and ensure that local resources are managed effectively and transparently.

He called on the chairmen to collaborate with state and federal agencies to secure resources that would benefit their councils, ensuring that development projects align with the aspirations of the citizens they serve.

