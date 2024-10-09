PLASIEC extends LG elections voting in Plateau amid challenges

The Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) has announced an extension of voting hours for the ongoing Local Government Elections, now set to close at 5 PM instead of the original 3 PM. This decision comes in response to unforeseen delays encountered in the distribution of sensitive materials to various polling units across the state.

In a statement released to Journalists on Wednesday in Jos, by Koro Yakubu, head of information of the commission, PLASIEC explained that the extension aims to ensure all voters have the opportunity to participate in the electoral process. The Commission emphasised its commitment to facilitating a fair voting experience despite the logistical hurdles.

The statement explained that the extension follows reports of late arrivals of electoral materials in some areas, which have hindered the voting process.

“In addition to material delays, PLASIEC faced technical difficulties with the Voter Accreditation Software (VVS) in certain polling units. To address this, Presiding Officers have reverted to using manual registers, allowing voting to proceed while the technical team works to restore seamless operations”.

The commission assured the public that the situation is being actively managed.

The statement reiterated PLASIEC’s dedication to ensuring that every vote counts and that no eligible voter will be disenfranchised due to these challenges.

PLASIEC expressed appreciation for the patience and understanding demonstrated by the public during the period. “The Commission remains committed to conducting free, fair, and transparent elections, and is taking all necessary steps to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

“Further updates regarding the situation will be communicated to the public as the Commission continues to monitor developments closely”; the statement added

