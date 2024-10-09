Mutfwang casts vote, declares LG election peaceful

Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, a lawyer and the governor of Plateau state has commended the conduct of the October 9th Local Government elections in the state, describing it as peaceful and well-coordinated.

Governor Mutfwang made the remark on Wednesday after casting his vote at his Pushik 1 polling unit in Ampang West, Mangu Local Government Area at about 9:15 am.

He praised the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) for ensuring a seamless electoral process, designed to deliver free, fair, and credible elections.

“The exercise has commenced in earnest,” the Governor said. “As I drove from Jos through Barkin-Ladi to Mangu, I observed enthusiastic voters heading to their polling units to cast their votes.”

Governor Mutfwang reassured the public that their votes would count, expressing satisfaction with the efficiency of the process. “I’m pleased to have cast my vote. The process is smooth and much faster than the BVAS machines used in general elections,” he remarked.

Read also: Updated: Impressive turnout marks Plateau LG elections amid optimism for future engagement

He also expressed confidence that the large turnout of voters would be swiftly managed, given that accreditation and voting were proceeding simultaneously without hitches.

“Due to the peaceful nature of the exercise and the maturity displayed by voters, security personnel have had little to do,” Governor Mutfwang added, noting the transparency of the election process.

He emphasised the need for electoral systems to continually evolve: “The smoothness of this election has taught me that we must remain adaptable regarding technological platforms for elections. Accreditation is critical to the integrity of any election. Once it is done seamlessly, and people are confident that their votes will count, our electoral process will continue to grow with integrity.”

Share