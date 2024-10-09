Updated: Impressive turnout marks Plateau LG elections amid optimism for future engagement

In a significant development for Plateau State, the local government elections witnessed an impressive turnout, particularly in Jos South, where residents demonstrated their commitment to the electoral process.

Dachung Musa Bagos, a former member of the House of Representatives for Jos South and Jos East, expressed optimism after casting his vote at the polling unit in Girring Ward. He emphasised that the local government elections are essential for electing the right leaders. “This is a pivotal moment for our democracy, and I believe these elections will help bring forth capable representatives,” he stated.

Silas Dung, the PDP Chairmanship candidate for Jos South, shared Bagos’s sentiment after voting in his polling unit, where the turnout was notably impressive. “I am satisfied with the way the elections are unfolding today,” Dung remarked, highlighting the active participation observed across several local government areas by noon.

Read also: Low turnout characterises Plateau LG elections amid technical hurdles

Despite the overall enthusiasm, some areas reported lower turnout figures. Many voters attributed this to the six-year hiatus in local elections in Plateau State.

As of 12:36 PM, reports from various local government units indicated a positive trend, with many polling stations experiencing high voter turnout. Election monitors observed that the atmosphere was generally peaceful, reflecting a collective desire for democratic participation among the populace.

Local officials and party representatives are optimistic that this election will set a new standard for civic engagement in Plateau State. The enthusiasm seen in Jos South could signal a shift in voter attitudes, potentially leading to greater participation in future elections.

As the day progresses, the successful conduct of these elections may pave the way for a revitalised democratic spirit in the state, with leaders hopeful that this newfound engagement will continue to grow as residents recognise the importance of their voices in shaping local governance.

BusinessDay earlier reported that there was generally low turnout in the morning. However, at noon there was an impressive turnout in most of the local governments visited.

Share