PDP suspends Chimaroke Nnamani, Chris Ogbu, Ayeni Funso, others

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday suspended Chimaroke Nnamani, a former Governor of Enugu State, and Chris Ogbu of Imo State, with immediate effect over allegations of anti-party activities.

A statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Friday night said the party took the decision after a very extensive review and consideration of the affairs of the Party in the country, pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

Also suspended are some members of the party’s top hierarchy in Ekiti state, over alleged anti- party activities

Those suspended in Ekiti State are Ayeni Funso (Ekiti North), Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji, (Ekiti Central), Adenike Jennifer, (Ekiti South II) and Babatunde Samuel (Ekiti North II)

Others include Olayinka Olalere, (Ekiti Central), Akerele Oluyinka , (Ekiti North I) and Fayose John (Ekiti Central I)

The PDP urged all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of the Party across the country to remain united and focused on the mission to Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect the nation from misrule.

Following the developments in the Ekiti State Chapter of great Party, the National Working Committee (NWC), after careful deliberations and extensive consultations, on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and pursuant to Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), also dissolved the PDP Ekiti State Executive Committee with immediate effect.

In its place the NWC, acting on behalf of NEC, approved the appointment of a new Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the Party in the State for a period of three (3) months with immediate effect, to function pursuant to Section 24(2) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

The NWC also approved the appointment of Sadiq Obanoyen as Chairman of the PDP Ekiti State Caretaker Committee.

The party therefore, urged all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members to remain united and support their new leadership, as well as focused on the task ahead.