PDP screening C’ttee disqualifies 3 aspirants, clears 27 ahead of Convention

Ahead of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention coming up in Abuja on October 30-31, 2021, three aspirants have been disqualified for dragging the party to court and trying to stop its convention.

Chairman of the 2021 PDP National Convention Planning Committee, Ahmadu Fintiri, stated this on Thursday during the Media Launch of the 2021 National Convention Logo and Promotional Materials in Abuja.

The disqualified aspirants were: Olafeso Eniola (Osun), Abiodun Oladipo (Ondo) and Okey Muo-Aroh (Anambra).

Fintiri noted that Section 51 (1L) of the party’s constitution clearly spelt out that you must exhaust all the internal mechanism of settling whatever grievances you have.

“I want to tell you that the three that could not meet the standard of the screening committee. Dr. Olafeso Eniola, who initially has put his interest to contest for Office of the National Publicity Secretary, and the other persons are Prof. Adewale Abiodun Oladepo and Barr Okey Muo-Aroh.

Read Also: 2023: Fintiri chairs PDP National Convention Committee

“All these people have been disqualified for reason that they took the party to the court. Their intention also was to stop the national convention. So, if you have taken the party to court without exhausting the internal mechanism of settling whatever grievances you have and you try to stop the convention. The committee felt you can’t also enjoy from the convention.

“More so, the provision of Section 51 (1L) in our party constitution has clearly spelt out that you must exhaust all the internal mechanism in the party.

“The same constitution of our great party has also made a provision that if you have not exhausted Section, 58 (1L), you can be punished under Section 59 (1e). So, you can see that the steering committee has done what is needful of them.

“You must be disciplined in the party for us to survive and I think we have to move away from the past as we are trying to open a new chapter for the party,” Fintiri emphasised.

The chairman of the national convention comiittee hinted that as a nation, they were at the crossroads and had to do the needful beginning from this convention to ensure that they get the best to steer the party in the right direction.

He said they had sacrificed a lot of time and energy to put things to work, adding that he expected that all members of party across the country would also make a lot of sacrifice and put time into making the convention a huge success.

He revealed that not less than 4000 delegates will be in attendance during the convention.