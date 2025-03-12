Members of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, National Working Committee NWC, met on Wednesday, at the party’s secretariat, Wadata Plaza, despite threats by party supporters loyal to Samuel Anyanwu, who initially attempted to disrupt the meeting.

Stern- looking Security operatives were however, quickly drafted to prevent breakdown of law and order.

Some of the supporters had attempted to prevent the normal functioning of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) activities, as one Emmanuel Okoronkwo, an aide to Anyanwu, led thugs and blocked the entrance of the party’s national headquarters in a bid to stop the National Working Committee (NWC) from entering their offices.

They were however dispersed by the security operatives who thwarted their activities and promptly arrested the situation, while the thugs were arrested.

Read also: Wike backs impeachment for Fubara, accuses PANDEF of meddling

This incident is the latest development in the ongoing leadership crisis within the PDP, which has seen Samuel Anyanwu laying claim to the position of national secretary, after an appeal court in Enugu rejected him.

The party has, however, rejected Anyanwu’s claims, stating that he has no legal basis to occupy the office.

BusinessDay checks show that Sunday Udeokoye has assumed duties as the substantive National Secretary, following the Monday Supreme Court judgement, which rejected Anyanwu’s plea for stay of execution of the Enugu Appeal Court judgement that removed him from office.

The party’s NWC is expected to come up with plans for the ongoing congresses nationwide.

It is also expected that the meeting will set a date for the long awaited National Executive Council NEC meeting where more far reaching decisions on the way forward for the party will be unveiled.

Details later…

Share