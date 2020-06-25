PDP mourns Ajimobi, say his death an irreparable national loss

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday said it is saddened by the death of a former Governor of Oyo state and immediate past acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

Describing his death as a national tragedy, the PDP noted that the demise is a huge loss not only to the APC and his state, Oyo but also to the entire nation.

Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP National Publicity Secretary stated this in a statement issued in Abuja and made available to newsmen.

Ologbondiyan said the opposition party is thrown in shock, especially now that the nation needed the most Ajimobi’s wealth of experience and statesmanship.

“Senator Ajimobi was an exceptionally brilliant administrator, outstanding legislator and a man of peace, who made immense contributions and sacrifices towards the unity as well as political stability and development of our dear nation, Nigeria.

“Senator Ajimobi was an excellent administrator and broad-minded Nigerian, who put the good of the nation ahead of other considerations in his political life.

“Our party sincerely commiserates with the Ajimobi family, particularly his widow, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, President Muhammadu Buhari, the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the government and people of Oyo state.

“The party prayed God to grant the nation the fortitude to bear the loss and eternal repose to the faithful departed,” Ologbondiyan stated.