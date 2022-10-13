PDP intensifies efforts to woo Wike, others

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday intensified efforts to woo the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike and his group to achieve sustainable reconciliation among its warring members.

BusinessDay gathered that the party has also placed its presidential campaign on hold amid efforts to achieve harmony within the party

Wike and four others – Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue; Ifeanyi Ugwanyi, governor of Enugu State; Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo State, and Okezie Ikpazu, of Abia State, were absent at the party’s presidential campaign flag off on Monday in Uyo, the Akwa-Ibom State capital.

According to the timetable of the party, the Presidential Campaign team was to have proceeded to Kebbi State on Wednesday and moved to Zamfara on Thursday. It was, however, discovered that these have now been placed on hold.

Charles Aniagwu, spokesman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, when contacted, said the campaigns will resume next Monday in Kaduna.

The Wike camp has been firm in its demand that the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu resigns to pave the way for acceptable reconciliation.

BusinessDay gathered from sources close to the party that following several failed efforts to resolve the matter, the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, prevailed on the Presidential Campaign Council and the leadership of the party to suspend further campaigns to allow for more practical steps to be taken towards resolving the crisis.

It was also learnt that a special team of party elders has waded into the crisis to renew the peace move.

Sources hinted that the party leaders were supposed to meet with Wike and his group.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Campaign Council has assured Nigerians that the anguish and pains they are facing under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration will come to an end on May 29, 2023, if Atiku Abubakar becomes president.