PDP inaugurates campaign Council, as Atiku unveils personal memoirs in Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) on Wednesday formally inaugurated the party’s 2023 Presidential Campaign Council headed by Akwa Ibom state Governor, Udom Emmanuel.

The event which took place at the International Conference Center, Abuja, attracted the party’s chieftains from across the country.

The Chairman of the occasion and former Vice President Namadi Sambo, while declaring the event opened, urged the party members to close ranks and rescue Nigeria from ineptitude and bad governance.

The event was however boycotted by members loyal to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

The party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu was represented by his deputy Iliya Damagun.

Asides the inauguration of the PDP campaign Council, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar used the event to unveil three books detailing his own story about his stewardship as Vice President, under former President Olusegun Obasanjo

The books include “ The Story of Atiku Abubakar, Landmark Constitutional Law Cases in Nigeria( 2004-2007), the Atiku Abubakar cases and lastly, Restructuring as a pathway to national Unity and development “

The Senate Minority Leader and Chief host at the event, Philip Aduda, in his welcome address also urged aggrieved PDP members not to turn their back on the party, adding that “ Only a strong United PDP will help to actualize the aspirations of Nigerians in 2023”

Chairman of the organizing committee and former Governor of Adamawa state, Boni Haruna, in his welcome remarks, described Atiku Abubakar as a “ shy person”

Haruna who took over from Atiku Abubakar as Governor of the state said the PDP flag bearer struggled as an orphan before rising to the current height.

Haruna noted that the books were written to correct the “ wicked lies and rumours peddled against the former Vice President which had remained unchallenged in the public domain for several years.

He also described Atiku as the most hunted politician in Nigeria’s political history

Correcting some of Boni Haruna declared that he never took security votes nor shared it with the former Vice President.

He also debunked the rumours that the state-funded the construction of the American University, Yola, an institution belonging to the former Vice President

He noted that these are “part of the dangerous rumours that caused a misunderstanding of the personality of Atiku Abubakar, which has been corrected in the book”

