PDP in Gombe: Atiku vows to wipe out Boko Haram in North East

The People’s Democratic Party( PDP), Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar on Monday vowed to wipe out Boko Haram currently ravaging the country.

He also promised to revive ailing and moribund infrastructures earlier put in place by the former President Olusegun Obasanjo, including the Dadinkowa dam and various roads connecting Gombe state to other parts of the country.

Speaking at the PDP Presidential campaign in Gombe on Monday, the PDP flag bearer regretted that most of the infrastructural projects put in place to strengthen the economy of the state was abandoned by the current All Progressive Congress ( APC) administration

“What I want to pledge here in Gombe, is to ensure that we give businessmen the support to initiate industries that will give youths both males and females jobs,” he said.

“In addition, it was the PDP that built the Dakin-Kowa Dam to provide power to the North-east and give farmers the opportunity to farm and creation of wealth and jobs in Gombe State, if you give me the mandate.

“I promise you that if you elect me what we have started, I will ensure that the power that will be provided from Dakin-Kowa is sufficient to the entire North-east.”

Atiku also assured that his administration will enhance farming so that our farmers have the opportunity to farmer both raining and dry seasons. Gombe, Bauchi, Adamawa, Borno and Yobe are all interconnected; therefore I will ensure that we build roads to enable smooth trip within these states with ease and ensure commerce thrives.

“Most especially, is peace, without peace all these pledges that i made cannot be actualised without peace. I promised to return peace to Gombe, I will wipe out Boko Haram. Book Haram is nothing,” he said.

“We have wiped out Boko Haram in Adamawa, What will stop us from wiping out Boko Haram in Borno or Yobe or anywhere they are in this country. Therefore give us the mandate.

“When Sir Abubaakr Tafawa Balewa, was our Prime Minister, most of you were not born, don’t you want another Tafawa Balewa in the North-east? This can only be actualised by voting PDP and here I am the one that will give you the opportunity to have another Tafawa Balewa.”

The Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Organization Aminu Tamuwal, in his remarks, also assured that Gombe will regain its strong commercial status if the PDP is elected into power in 2023.

“We know that the Wazirin Adamawa is here at home in Gombe and when the PDP gets to power in 2023 Atiku will ensure security, peace in Gombe and Nigeria at large.

“We know that Gombe is a commercial center, we shall ensure that wealth is revitalised and bring development, commerce in Gombe and the country at large. Youths both males and females will get jobs in the country, farming will be revitalised and the country as a whole. I know the people of Gombe know this, which is the agenda of his government if elected,” Tambuwal said.