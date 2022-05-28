PDP in crucial meeting, may postpone convention

There are indications that the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) may postpone its presidential nomination convention, scheduled to start today, as the party hold crucial meeting

The meeting which is currently taking place at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja, BusinessDay gathered, is being attended by the stakeholders and top party officials.

BusinessDay gathered that the meeting is discussing the decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) to extend parties submission of candidates by one week.

The outcome of the meeting led the All Progressive Congress ( APC) to shift its convention from 29th May to 6th and 7th of June,

It was gathered that the PDP may also extend its convention, as both parties engage mind game.

Details later