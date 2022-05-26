PDP holds 3-man adhoc delegates’ congress in Anambra

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra state on Wednesday held congress for the election of 3-man ward delegates for the state Congress.

The exercise which was held at the Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre, Awka was conducted in a secure atmosphere with members of the party in the state in attendance.

Mr Augustine Efere, chairman of the PDP 5-man delegate congress panel from Abuja said the party was determined to conduct a free and credible process in the state.

Efere urged the party faithful to display maturity and be good ambassadors in the course of the exercise.

He said the party approved that the congress for Anambra North and Anambra South Senatorial Districts be conducted in Awka in the light of security challenges in those areas

He said the exercise was expected to produce three-man delegates in the 99 and 118 electoral wards in Anambra North and Anambra South Senatorial Districts respectively.

He then distributed electoral materials for party Electoral Officers at the Local Government Areas who would in turn conduct the election for the wards.

Speaking at the event, Mr Ngozi Agudosi, a chieftain of the party described the exercise as peaceful and orderly.

Agudosi thanked the National Working Committee of PDP for providing good leadership in Anambra.

He also thanked the participants including delegates, nominees and party stakeholders for working to ensure that the impasse in Anambra PDP was overcome.

The exercise was supervised by a team of Independent National Electoral Commission including Electoral Officers in the Local Government Areas led by Mr Ibe U. Ibe, a Head of Department in the Anambra office.