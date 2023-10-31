PDP Governors urges FG to stabilise naira, check inflation

Governors, under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum on Tuesday, appealed to the federal government to urgently initiate policies to revatilise the nation’s economy, stabilise the naira, control inflation, stem the unemployment crises, and bring succour to Nigerians.

The governors who met at the Oyo State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja on Tuesday, said it deliberated on issues of concern to the Forum, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the nation.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state and Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, while briefing Journalists after the meeting, said the Forum, after reviewing the recent judgement of the Supreme Court on the 2023 Presidential Election, believes that this brings an end to the Presidential election cycle as there must be an end to litigation.

” As a Forum, we believe and re-state our faith and confidence in the judiciary to do justice in political and other cases before the Courts.

The party however expressed concerned that while the Supreme Court has laid down precedents on pre-election issues, PDP candidates in Plateau State are being disqualified on the same grounds.

” We urge the judiciary at the apex level to ensure that our jurisprudence is not distorted. We remain vigilant in the struggle for democracy and good governance in the country”.

Vows to reposition the party

The Governors also vowed to reposition and strengthen the PDP as a viable opposition political party ready and willing to play its role as the vanguard of the Nigerian people for democracy, good governance and accountability.

The PDP Governors who also said they were alarmed at the recent developments in Rivers State, however, said it ” welcomed the intervention of Mr. President to bring the crises to an end”

The meeting also urged all parties to the Rivers State crises to sheath their sword and resort to peaceful means of resolution.

The Forum further offers its platform for a quick and just containment of the issues involved.