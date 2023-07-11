PDP Governors meet to strategise ahead of gubernatorial elections

In bid to strategise for the forthcoming gubernatorial elections, the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Governors Forum, under the leadership of Bala Mohammed, has summoned a meeting of current governors to strengthen the party’s preparation

BusinessDay gathered that the meeting scheduled to hold on Tuesday, is also the inaugural meeting of the body since it was inaugurated recently in Bauchi

The meeting is the first under Mohammed and Seminalayi Fubara were elected Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Forum in June.

The Forum is expected to discuss the state of the nation, especially recent developments in the country, politically, socially, and economically.

It was also gathered that the meeting will discuss the state of the forum, the party and the role of the PDP Governors in stabilising the PDP and the nation.

It was also gathered that the new leadership of the Forum may likely unfold their unity and progressive agenda during the meeting.

The party has continued to struggle with several political issues since the Presidential primary that witnessed the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate.

The crises led to a the formation of the G5 Group made up the then Governors of Rivers, Abia, Benue, Oyo and Enugu.

Governor Mohammed who also contested the Presidential primary of the party in June last year, has however vowed to rebuild the party ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial elections taking place in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi and Edo States.