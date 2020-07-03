PDP dissolves South West Zonal Caretaker Committee, appoints Ogungbenro as chair

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday dissolved the South West Zonal Caretaker Committee and appointed Dayo Ogungbenro as Chairman.

Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary explained in a statement that the action of the NWC is pursuant to Sections 29 (2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution, 2017 as amended.

However, Ologbondiyan revealed that Daisi Akinniran is Secretary of the newly constituted South West Zonal Caretaker Committee.

Other members of the Committee are Chief Taiwo Abayomi Kuye, Chief Adeola Ogunrinde, Oyebola Fadeyi Awolowo, Prince Nekan Olagbegi, Funmi Oguns and Owokoniran Olabisi Wahab.

“The new Caretaker Committee is to pilot the affairs of the party in the South West Zone for a period not exceeding three months (90) days as prescribed by section 32(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution pending the conduct of elective zonal congress.

“The NWC enjoins all leaders and members of our great party in the South West zone to continue to work together in harmony especially as the party join forces with the people of Ondo state for a successful governorship election in September,” it stated.