PDP dancing on the graves of Nigerians killed by Covid-19- APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed shock that, while all well-meaning organisations, home and abroad, and individuals are putting in positive shifts to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has rather chosen to dance on the graves of the unfortunate Nigerians that have been killed by the disease.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-onilu, in a statement released Sunday night, said the party condemned in very strong and unequivocal terms the latest attempt by the opposition PDP to rubbish the commendable efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration at tackling the scourge of Covid-19 pandemic currently ravaging the world.

Issa-onilu stressed that this is yet another infantile and desperate attempt by the opposition party to play petty politics with a serious matter of national and international importance.

He said the latest baseless accusation by the PDP that the APC-led government has not lived up to its responsibility of protecting the people of Kano State against the backdrop of some deaths recorded in the state is a case in point.

According to him, this allegation is not only baseless, but very irresponsible and it is false in its entirety, urging PDP to come clean on why it is asking the President to embark on a state visit now.

The APC Spokesman said PDP has the rare opportunity to stand up to be counted by making positive contributions to end the scourge, but the opposition party thinks this is the time to politicise Coronavirus cases and deaths, particularly in Kano State.

“We invite the PDP to borrow a leaf from the patriotic efforts being made by the cross-party platform, the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), who has kept politics aside and joined the President Buhari government in jointly, proactively and frontally combating the pandemic which is currently a threat to our very existence. The PDP must understand that only the living can play politics.

“The APC would, once again, refresh the memory of the PDP, since the party appears irredeemably lost in its present, unenviable state of idleness and irrelevance.

“Weeks before the pandemic hit Nigeria, this administration had started taking practical steps in preparation for it.

“The PDP may claim to be unaware, but emergency operations centres have been established in states to serve as coordination platforms and are networked to a national incident coordination centre.

“Many states are now better equipped and prepared to coordinate within and across their borders in combating the coronavirus.

“From just about four testing laboratory centres, NCDC has 15 testing centres as at today with testing capacity increasing to over 3000 daily from just a few hundreds weeks ago.

“While it is clear that no single country, including the advanced nations, boasts adequate capacity to respond at once to this pandemic, and are all working hard to scale up capacity to contain the spread of Corvid-19 and in the same vein making efforts to find a cure for it, the APC-led government has not been found wanting in protecting the lives of all Nigerians, except for PDP that is incurably irrational,” the national publicity secretary said.