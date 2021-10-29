PDP convention to go ahead as Secondus fails at Appeal court

The national convention of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP ) will kick off on Saturday as planned after Uche Secondus, the suspended national chairman of the party lost his bid to stop PDP’s convention.

Secondus had approached the court of appeal to challenge his removal as chairman.

The deposed chairman had also sought an order of injunction restraining the PDP from holding its national convention scheduled for October 30th and 31st.

More to follow…