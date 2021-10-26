National convention: PDP knows fate on Thursday

An Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt will decide the fate of the National Convention of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) planned for October 30-31, 2021.

The Appellate court fixed Thursday, October 28, 2021 to hear and rule on motion for interim order of injunction brought by former National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus against the PDP and others.

Recall that Secondus, through his Counsel, Tayo Oyetibo is asking the court to suspend the October 30th and 31st National Convention of the PDP.

He is also asking the court to allow Secondus preside over the convention.

When the matter was mentioned in court, six other members of the PDP drew the attention of the court to their application for joinder which was not opposed by counsel to Secondus.

Their request was subsequently granted by the three-man panel of the appeal court.

The defense counsel, including those who joined in the suit, opposed to the moving of the motion for Interim injunction by Secondus’ counsel seeking to stop the PDP forthcoming National Convention and asked for time to respond to the process.

The three-man appeal panel led by Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani, after listening to the argument from the parties, ordered counsel to the plaintiff to “serve the process to the defendants Counsel within twenty-four hours while respondents’ counsels should respond within 24 hours.”

Justice Tsammani adjourned the matter to 28th of October, for hearing and possible ruling on the motion.

Reacting to the development, counsel to Secondus, Tayo Oyetibo, explained: “We were in court to get an order but saw people who said they want to join the matter.

“We had to trash that out and the court allowed them. So, we will come back on Thursday for the main reason why we came to court.

“We hope that the court will take a decision about the National convention of the PDP on that day.”

The ousted National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus had approached the Appeal court to appeal the judgment of the matter instituted by Alex Ibeawuchi against him (SECONDUS V IBEAWUCHI E. ALEX & ORS.)