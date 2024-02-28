PDP considers consensus candidacy ahead of 2024 guber poll

The State Working Committee (SWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, has assured all the aspirants jostling for the party’s ticket for the November 16th, 2024 governorship election of its desire for a consensus arrangement in picking a standard bearer among the contestants.

Tola Alabere, the acting chairman of the party, who made this known at a meeting with aspirants, held at the State Secretariat of the party at Alagbaka in Akure, the State Capital, however, said if the consensus arrangement failed, the party would not hesitate to organise a free, fair and transparent party primary.

A statement by Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, State Publicity Secretary of the party, listed aspirants who attended the interactive session to include Agboola Ajayi, Olusola Ebiseni, Adeolu Akinwunmi, John Mafo, Benson Akingboye, Sheba Abayomi and Arebuwa Bosun.

"Rising from the meeting at the State Secretariat at Akure on Monday, 26th February, 2024, the Aspirants expressed confidence in the party's capacity to win the governorship election in the face of hunger and anger in the land orchestrated by the All Progressives Party (APC).

“Rising from the meeting at the State Secretariat at Akure on Monday, 26th February, 2024, the Aspirants expressed confidence in the party’s capacity to win the governorship election in the face of hunger and anger in the land orchestrated by the All Progressives Party (APC).

“All the Aspirants were in high spirits and gave firm commitment to supporting whoever emerges as flag bearer of the party.

“The Acting State Chairman, Basorun Tola Alabere assured the Aspirants that, the party is desirous of a consensus arrangement for picking a standard bearer but if that fails, the party will organise a free, fair and transparent party primary”, the statement read.