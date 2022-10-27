PDP begins statewide electioneering campaign in Akwa Ibom

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State has begun a statewide electioneering campaign ahead of the general election next year.

This followed the inauguration of its governorship campaign council which has Governor Udom Emmanuel as the Chairman and one time Attorney General of the state, Assam Assam as the director general.

According to the timetable, the campaign will be launched from each of the three senatorial district of the state where candidates from the district are expected to be presented with the party’s flag.

Already, the campaign has been launched in Ikot Ekpene local government area for the Akwa Ibom Northwest senatorial district.

Speaking at the launch in Ikot Ekpene township stadium, a chieftain of the party, Emmanuel Ibok-Essien described the senatorial district as ‘the most stable Senatorial District in this country,’ saying that Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District. Since 1960, Ikot-Ekpene district is always delivering the winning party.

“Each of the candidates we vote for has always emerged victorious. Azikiwe, Shagari have been to this stadium.

“All candidates lined up for various elective positions in this party are all qualified, competent, credible and have capacity for the positions they are vying for, and we will deliver them.

“Governor Udom Emmanuel is a performing Governor. The reward for that hard work is for us to rally round and ensure we give you a worthy successor that will sustain the development strides we’ve witnessed under your watch. Umo Eno is our next Governor.”

Addressing party supporters, the PDP gubernatorial hopeful, Umo Eno, flanked by his wife Patience, and his running mate, Akon Eyakenyi thanked the people of the Senatorial District for the warm reception accorded him and his entourage, and pledged to sustain the tempo of development in the state.

Umo Eno, a former member of the state executive council and the founder of Royalty Group, said if elected, his administration would support small and medium scale enterprise development, and also promised to establish an international market in Ikot Ekpene.

“We shall build upon the legacies of Governor Udom Emmanuel. We shall continue with your good works, we will connect the dots, further the peace and work to ensure that the peace is sustained, So that we can continue the monumental projects.”

“Ikot-Ekpene will be an enterprise hub. We will build an International market in Ikot Ekpene so that the hardworking people of Ikot-Ekpene Senatorial District will have where to do their business and where to turn their enterprises into wealth”.

Also addressing the people of the Senatorial District, Governor Udom Emmanuel flanked by his wife, Martha and Deputy, Moses Ekpo thanked the people of the district for their steadfastness with the PDP.

He particularly commended them for the support they have given his government, and assured that with Umo Eno as the next governor, more developmental strides would be witnessed in the State.

The Governor also canvassed support for the Presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, saying it was time for Nigeria to be rescued from bad leadership.

“PDP is ready to take over Nigeria.

Thank you for the assurance on Umo Eno. Akwa Ibom State has not benefitted a single road from the APC led federal government.

“Politics is about interest. Let me thank all of you for the support. PDP is the only party that will bring back the good old days.

“The kind of party that has brought this untold hardship on Nigerians should not be allowed to return to power”

High point of the ceremony was the presentation of flags to the Senatorial candidate of the PDP for Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, Emmanuel Enoidem, House of Representatives candidates for Abak/Etim-Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency, Aniekan Umanah, Ukanafun/Oruk-Anam Federal Constituency, Unyime Idem, Ikot Ekpene/Essien Udim/Obot Akara Federal Constituency, Idongesit Ntekpere, and Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency, Glory Edet as well as the state house of assembly candidates.

Also, the PDP received some defectors from the APC back to its fold, among them, former ALGON Chairman, and former House of Assembly Member for Essien Udim State Constituency, Nse Ntuen, former Chairman of Obot-Akara local government Council, Tiebet Joshua, Akara Joe Umoren from Ikot Ekpene, BmKingsley Ekpa from Ikot Abasi, Isaiah Ukpai from Ini, Maria Thomas, Silas Udofia from Ikono, and Michael Ntuen, among others.