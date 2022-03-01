PDP begins state-wide consultation in A/Ibom

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is set for an all-inclusive consultation across the 10 federal constituencies in Akwa Ibom State.

The consultation is being planned, as more politicians in the state are showing interest in the governorship contest ahead of the 2023 general elections.

It was not immediately clear whether the decision for the consultation, which the party described as a sensitisation tour, was in connection with the dust raised by the adoption of Umo Eno, the current commissioner for Lands and Water Resources as Governor Udom Emmanuel’s preferred successor.

Although many other aspirants are reported to have quit the race after Umo Eno’s endorsement by the stakeholders, others are reportedly insisting on vying against him.

Among those said to have pulled out of the race include, Udom Inoyo, former oil company executive, Iniobong Essien, a medical doctor and former commissioner for environment, among others.

A statement signed by Borono Bassey, publicity secretary of the party in the state said the tour was a “deliberate effort to strengthen and energise the entire structure of our growing membership base in the state, adding that it would bring together the entire party structure from the different local government area.

According to the statement, it will afford the opportunity of rubbing minds on issues affecting the growth, progress and success of the party as the 2023 election approaches.

Stakeholders at different party structures have differed over the endorsement of Umo Eno and with the announcement of the 2023 election timetable by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), political activities are set to begin in earnest.

Already, consultations are being carried out on a daily basis by key aspirants with Umo Eno meeting with Chris Ekpenyong, former deputy governor and now a senator.

Ekpenyong, who spoke as the crown prince of Obot Akara local government area and a stakeholder in Ikot Ekpene senatorial district, said he had no doubt that Umo Eno would succeed.

“I had told the governor earlier that I will support whoever he will choose as his preferred aspirant. I thank the governor for presenting someone I’ve known for many years and in whom I am well pleased. I call on all my people of Akwa Ibom Northwest to see Eno as our candidate,’’ he said.

The tour which begins in Oron federal constituency on March 8, 2023, ends in Uyo federal constituency on March 29, 2023.