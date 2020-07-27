PDP asks Oshiomhole to account for over N42bn security votes

Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Monday called on the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole to account for over N42 billion collected as security votes during his eight-year tenure as governor of the state.

The state publicity secretary of the party, Chris Nehikhare, made the call at a press briefing in Benin City.

Nehikhare, who urged the former governor to give account of his eight years stewardship in the state, however, advised the people of the state not to consider him as a serious person because he cannot be trusted.

“For eight years, Adams Oshiomhole collected over N42billion as security votes and nothing to show for it.

“Adams Oshiomhole should give account of his tenure as Edo state governor instead of taking the stage in campaigning for the party’s governorship candidate.

“I think as a political party, Oshiomhole right now should not be campaigning but explaining what he did with Edo state money”,he said.

Reacting to the allegation, Victor Oshioke, the spokesman to the former governor, described the N42 billion security votes as false and ridiculous.

Oshioke said whatever Oshiomhole collected as security votes can not be compared to the amount so far by the present government in the past three years.

“Oshiomhole didn’t take N42bn as security vote. Whatever Oshiomhole took for security votes it can not be compared to the present day. During Oshiomhole’s tenure, crime rates dropped in Edo state. But today the crime rate is on the rise. So, it is not comparable.

“Let Obaseki disclose the amount he has taken in four years and compare with that of Oshiomhole’s first tenure. Then we can have a comparative analysis as see which one was worthwhile”, he added.

The State PDP scribe, however, advised electorate not to be afraid of thugs purportedly mobilised by the opposition party to attack Edo people before and during the September 19 governorship election in Edo state.

While noting that the people of the state are wiser, and cannot be intimidated by political thugs, he advised that they should speak with their voter cards in September 19 by voting for the governor.

He assured that the state government and the security agencies will do all it can to nip in the bud plots by some group of persons hell-bent on disrupting the election.

“PDP as a political party is very interested in the peace and security of Edo state. We discourage, reject and condemn the mobilisation of thugs to settle political squabbles or be used in campaign.

“This is a government that is compassionate and ready to serve Edo people for another four more years. You also know that the PDP has always condemned intimidation, thuggery and violence, and the governor has come to join the party whereby all these things match up with his philosophy.

“We also notice yesterday that the former chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole while apologising to Edo people, knelt down for forgiveness. We are not amused and we find it ridiculous that a man who stood on a podium four years ago to condemn his candidate for today.

“But the same man is telling us he made a mistake four years ago. Edo people should ask, can this man be trusted?

Nehikhare, who called on Edo people to stand up, come out en masse to vote for the PDP noted that the Obaseki-led administration is working diligently to clean up the mess of his predecessor.