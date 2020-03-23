PDP announces suspension of all political activities over coronavirus 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced that it has shutdown all political activities at all its secretariats and offices across the country over the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria.

Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, made the announcement in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday.

According to him, the decision became imperative due to the rising cases of the dreaded coronavirus outbreak and the resolve of the party to conform with safety measures.

Consequently, the PDP said all congresses, and rallies that gather more than fifty persons are duly suspended.

The statement read: “Sequel to the earlier decision of our party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to shutdown activities at our secretariats and offices across the country, and the party has further resolved to suspend all activities bordering on congresses, rallies and other large gathering of members of our party across the federation forthwith.

“This decision has become imperative in respect to the need for continuous social distancing and other health safety measures against the spread of coronavirus in our country.

“The PDP enjoins the Federal Government to continue to review situations as they concern the fight against the spread of Coronavirus and take measures, even if stringent, to safeguard lives,”Ologbondiyan stated.

Solomon Ayado, Abuja