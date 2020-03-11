Oyo state will be known for good governance throughout my tenure— Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde on Wednesday declared that the pacesetter state would be known for good governance all through his tenure stressing that his administration was bent on delivering good governance to the people of the State.

Makinde also maintained that as long as he remained in the saddle as the governor of the state, the state would continue to be renowned across the country and the world for good governance and excellent service delivery to the people.

Addressing members of his party, the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) during a stakeholders’ meeting at its state secretariat, Molete, Ibadan,he stated that those who underrate him on governance would be silenced by the records of good governance during his administration.

The meeting had in attendance the Deputy Governor of the state, Rauf Olaniyan; the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Bisi Ilaka; Deputy Chief of Staff, Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola; Special Adviser on Strategy and Political Matters, Babatunde Oduyoye; members of the state working committee of the PDP led by the state chairman, Kunmi Mustapha; notable leaders and elders of the party from across the five zones of the state and many others.

The governor, who dispelled criticisms by some opposition elements who claimed that he does not have a good understanding of governance, noted that the opposition had made similar claims that he didn’t understand politics before he went ahead to defeat them at the March 9, 2019 poll.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, the governor said: “They may insult me that I don’t know anything about governance. They have also said I don’t know politics, yet we defeated them. I am sure that when we are done with this administration, the people of Oyo State will not want to see them again.

Don’t be afraid. Our leaders said that expectations are very high in the society and they have asked how we want to meet up with the expectations. It happened to me as private businessman; I started my company without having money and now I am known all over the world. I am sure that by the time we are done, Oyo State would be known all over Nigeria and all over the world for good governance.”

Governor Makinde had also used the occasion to restate his commitment to agreements made with PDP members and the different political parties who worked for his victory, stating that there were abounding opportunities for everyone to be benefit from government.

He said: “After we were elected, this is the first time that all of us will come together to witness a day like this and it is quite colorful and meaningful. I appreciate you all for your efforts on the success of today’s meeting.

“I have heard some of the challenges you raised from various zones of the state. As PDP, we are meant to take the lion share of the appointments. I can tell you that the appointments that we have made are not up to half of what we are supposed to make. So, there are still many appointments to make. Let me also make it known to us that it is not only through appointments that one can benefit from government. There are many opportunities on ground that you can leverage on through your closeness to this government.

“Truth is, government cannot employ a lot of people. Those who are not with PDP today can later join us if we deliver good governance to the people. If they are truly from Oyo State, we cannot truncate their careers because of political inclination. What is not enough now will be more than enough soon. At least, we have achieved something. We should now be concerned about some steps we need to take to enjoy this government. Don’t let us fight ourselves. At this time, we need to embrace unity of purpose.”

The governor stressed that his administration has a lot of programmes on the ground, particularly in the area of human capacity development and youth empowerment, noting that the government is toeing the path of a private sector-led economy, because it will be beneficial to the state.

“I must confess to you that the government has a lot of programmes on the ground, particularly for women and the youth. Private sector-led economy is what we know would be beneficial to us in Oyo State. I am saying this because we don’t have to wait for those in government to be dishing out money to us. Those who did that yesterday are not living well today. Some of them are now wearing rags about. So, this means that it is not a sustainable approach.

“I believe if you take someone out of poverty, the person should no longer be dragged into it. So, the private sector-led economy is the path that this government is willing to tread to take our people out of poverty.

“If we are to split the over 550,000 votes we had, I am sure that women would have about 450,000. We have been mandated by the party that 35 percent of the positions must be reserved for women. At least, I can confirm to you that in the local government, there are about 138 women. In each council and LCDA, there are two women as members of the caretaker committee.”

The governor also stated that party’s elders’ committee will soon be inaugurated in accordance with the party’s constitution, noting that there will also be the Elders Contact Committee and that elders in each of the geopolitical zones would be in the committee, which will meet with him at least once in a month.

Speaking earlier, the state chairman of the PDP, Mustapha commended Governor Makinde for his laudable programmes, calling on other ambassadors and representatives of the party in different offices to emulate the governor.

“I thank everybody who has contributed to the success of this meeting and I assure all of us that we will continue to meet regularly. All the things going on in the party will be known to you leaders and everyone. Across our local government areas, let us all make sure we work. Another election is coming and we need to brace up by extending the hand of friendship to them by making them happy,” the party chairman said.

REMI FEYISIPO,Ibadan.